Brzozowski Mashes Two Homers in Madison Mallards' Blowout Win

June 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (7-4) had everything working on offense at Warner Park on Saturday night, coming away with a 14-3 win over the Wausau Woodchucks (8-5).

Gavin Brzozowski (Baylor University) gave the Mallards the lead in the bottom of the second inning, ripping an RBI double down the right field line to score Dom Jacoby (Harper College) making it 1-0.

Neither offense got into a rhythm the first time through the order. In his second start of the season, Tyler Guerin (University of Iowa) was dominant on the mound for the Mallards. The right-hander worked 5.1 innings, allowing just one run and striking out six hitters.

Guerin got some major run support from the offense in the bottom of the fifth inning. Brzozowski and Nate Voss (Penn State University) led off the frame with back-to-back home runs on two straight pitches. Following the long balls, the Mallards added on five more runs in the inning to take a commanding 8-0 lead.

The Woodchucks responded in the sixth inning with three runs, but the Mallards put the game away in the seventh inning. With a runner on and no outs, Brzozowski returned to the plate and belted his second home run of the night. He finished the game with four hits, two home runs and six runs batted in. Madison scored three more in the inning to take an insurmountable 14-3 lead.

In total, five Mallards hitters finished the night with multiple base knocks, contributing to the highest team run total in any game this season.

Guerin earned the win on the mound for the Mallards, his second of the season. Sam Nitzke (Angelina College) was charged with the loss for the Woodchucks. The Mallards and Woodchucks finish the night tied atop the Great Lakes West standings.

The two teams will meet once more on Sunday afternoon at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







