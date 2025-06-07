Four Perfect Innings for Vokal in Kingfish Debut, But Pen Collapses in Loss to Kalamazoo

June 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - After a perfect four innings from Jacob Vokal in his Kingfish debut, the bullpen collapsed late as Kalamazoo cruised to an 11-3 win.

Kenosha struck first, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning due to an RBI-single from Kyle Alivo. The single extended Alivo's on-base streak to 8.

Jacob Vokal was lights out on the mound for the fish. He saw 12 Grizzlies and sat them all down, two coming by way of the K.

Once Vokal came out though, the script flipped. Kalamazoo tied the game in the 5th on an RBI-single from Jayce Lee off reliever Matthew Woodward.

The game bounced back and forth in the middle innings with the fish retaking the lead on a Ryan Bakes solo homer, his second of the season.

Kalamazoo responded with two runs in the bottom half of the 6th on an RBI from Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe and then a JD Crisp Sac-Fly.

Kenosha would tie it up once again though in the top of the 7th. It came on an RBI-single from Dayton Murphy, which extended his RBI streak to 8 straight games.

Kalamazoo would put up a five spot in the 7th to permanently take the lead. All four Kenosha relievers, Woodward, Brandon Newland, Connor Trepanier, and Sam McArthur allowed at least two runs. It broke up a streak of 10.1 scoreless innings from the bullpen.

The Growlers would add three more in the 8th for good measure. They took the opener 11-3 and improved to 7-5 on the season. Kenosha dropped to 6-7. The Kingfish have now lost six of seven series openers this year. The two will square off again Sunday in game two of the four-game set Saturday at 12:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2025

