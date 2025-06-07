The MoonDogs Take Game 1 of the Minot Series

The MoonDogs took the first game of the Minot Hot Tots series, 16-1!

Caleb Koskie was the starter on the mound tonight. Koskie pitched a total of 5 innings tonight and threw 11 strikeouts! In his time on the mound, he would face only 21 batters! Koskie would get the win tonight and pick up his first MoonDog CenterPoint Energy Player of the Game!

The MoonDogs would score first in the top of the third. Bryant Viskovich (San Diego) would make his MoonDog debut and score on a wild pitch.

The Hot Tots would score their only run in the bottom of the fourth, tying the game up 1-1.

The MoonDogs would not keep the score tied for long, as they answered with another run in the top of the fifth. Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University) would hit a sac fly, scoring Viskovich!

The top of the sixth was explosive for the MoonDogs as they extended their score to 10-1. Brandon Vlcko (Minnesota State University Mankato) scored Tony Lira (University of Arizona) on an RBI single. Wills Maginnis (Georgia State) would come around and score on an error, then be followed up by a Nate Cunningham (Wayne State College) RBI single, scoring Vlcko. Cunningham would then score on a fielder's choice. The Peery and Viskovich duo would strike again as Peery would hit an RBI single, scoring Viskovich. Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC) would round out the inning by rounding the bases! Saunders would hit a 3-run home run, scoring Jennings, Peery, and himself.

Hagen Tijerina (Navarro College) would be the first arm out of the bullpen for the MoonDogs. Tijerina would throw 2 innings of work with two strikeouts. Tijerina would face a total of 8 batters while being on the mound.

The top of the seventh looked a lot like the previous one for the MoonDogs as they scored 6 runs. Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) hit an RBI single, placing it perfectly, and scored 2 runs, bringing in Vlcko and Viskovich. Anthony Avalos (University of Houston) would score on a Hot Tot error. To end the inning again was Saunders, hitting another 3-run home run, scoring Kain Collins (Charleston Southern University), Peery, and himself.

Aidan Norris (Iowa Western CC) took over on the bump. He would pitch for an inning of work, facing 3 batters.

The last arm for the MoonDogs was Noah Meaux (Cosumnes River CC). Meuax pitched for an inning in the bottom of the ninth. He had two strikeouts with three batters faced!

The MoonDogs would end the game winning 16-1!







