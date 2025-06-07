Growlers Roar Back for 11-3 Victory Over Kingfish

June 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (7-5) scored 10 runs in the final three innings to take a big 11-3 victory over the Kenosha Kingfish (6-7) in game one of a four game set.

Growlers starter Adam Berghorst struggled in the first, throwing 30 pitches, but fought to allow just one run. Berghorst would settle down and keep the Kingfish scoreless until the top of the sixth. On the Kenosha side, starter Jacob Vokal pitched four perfect innings, before being removed after reaching his intended pitch count of 50. Following Vokal's exit, the Growlers would pounce in the home half of the fifth, with center fielder Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe welcoming reliever Matthew Woodward with a double. Jayce Lee would bring Kiracofe in, before the inning ended at 1-1.

Ryan Bakes would leadoff the sixth inning with a long home run off Berghorst that would give the Kingfish the lead right back. Berghorst would retire the next three in order. Kalamazoo would respond themselves in the bottom of the sixth, sending eight to the plate, but scoring just two and stranding the bases loaded. Kenosha would again respond in the top of the seventh, scoring one off a Dayton Murphy single, this off Growler reliever Christian Krause. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Kalamazoo would secure the lead on a JD Crisp two-run double that gave the Growlers a 7-3 advantage. Graham Kollen would pitch a scoreless eighth before Kalamazoo would tack two more on, in large part to a Trevor Johnson two-run double that pushed the game to 11-3. Tyler Papenbrock would get the final three outs to please a sold-out Homer Stryker Field.

The Growlers and Kingfish stay in Kalamazoo Sunday for a scheduled 1:35 p.m. EDT first pitch. The game will be available on Northwoods League+.







Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.