Duluth Spoils Fireworks Night with 16-5 Win Over Rochester

June 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCHESTER, Minn - All was going according to plan until the Husky bats got loose in the fourth, plating 11 runs.

Maddox Haley got the season-record crowd excited early with a two-run blast in the first inning to give the Honkers a 2-0 advantage.

Alazaus helped out with the strong start, pitching the first three scoreless.

Unfortunately, the heavens opened as the Huskies strung together eight hits, including three homers. They jumped in front 11-2.

Cam Anstey had a strong night from behind the plate with his strongest offensive performance, finishing 3-4 with a double.

The Honkers return to face the Duluth Huskies tomorrow, Sunday, June 8th, at Mayo Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM.







