Duluth Spoils Fireworks Night with 16-5 Win Over Rochester
June 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
ROCHESTER, Minn - All was going according to plan until the Husky bats got loose in the fourth, plating 11 runs.
Maddox Haley got the season-record crowd excited early with a two-run blast in the first inning to give the Honkers a 2-0 advantage.
Alazaus helped out with the strong start, pitching the first three scoreless.
Unfortunately, the heavens opened as the Huskies strung together eight hits, including three homers. They jumped in front 11-2.
Cam Anstey had a strong night from behind the plate with his strongest offensive performance, finishing 3-4 with a double.
The Honkers return to face the Duluth Huskies tomorrow, Sunday, June 8th, at Mayo Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM.
Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2025
- Vela Dominates, Express Secure Big 4-2 Win Over Waterloo - Eau Claire Express
- Duluth Spoils Fireworks Night with 16-5 Win Over Rochester - Rochester Honkers
- Rivets Pull Away Late to Beat First Place Leprechauns - Rockford Rivets
- Brzozowski Mashes Two Homers in Madison Mallards' Blowout Win - Madison Mallards
- Rox Win Gritty Contest Over Bismarck, 5-4, at Home - St. Cloud Rox
- Dock Spiders Rally Past the Chinooks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Growlers Roar Back for 11-3 Victory Over Kingfish - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Spitters Small Ball Their Way to Victory - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Duluth Huskies Lose First Extra Innings Game of the Season, 2-1, to the La Crosse Loggers - Duluth Huskies
- Logs Better Duluth 2-1 in 10 Innings, Split Series - La Crosse Loggers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Honkers Stories
- Duluth Spoils Fireworks Night with 16-5 Win Over Rochester
- Honkers Snap Losing Streak with Dominant 11-5 Win over Eau Claire Express.
- Late Two-Run Shot Lifts Bucks over Honkers
- Honkers Late Comeback Falls Short as Waterloo Wins Fifth Game in a Row
- Waterloo Rides a Strong Seventh Inning to a 15-5 Win over the Honkers.