Spitters Small Ball Their Way to Victory

June 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters take game one against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 5-2.

The Pit Spitters pitching rotation has been one of the best in the Northwoods League and it continued tonight with Logan Pikur on the mound. For the second game in a week, the Pit Spitters were on no-hit watch, this time it was Pikur who threw four and two thirds' innings of scoreless baseball, striking out a pair. Andrew Cotton continued the bid by getting the final out of the fifth inning. Caleb Kidd came in for relief and despite allowing two runs on four walks, was able to get two outs to keep the no hitter alive before being replaced. Cooper McMullen allowed the Battle Jacks first base hit of the night on a double that was ripped down the left field line to open the eighth inning. Finally, Grant Comstock closed out the game, earning his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Baserunning was the key to success in the bottom of the first inning for the Pit Spitters as Brett Rozman and Isaac Sturgess drew back-to-back, two-out walks. They both successfully attempted the double steal, where later in Cole Prout's at-bat, Rozman scored on a passed ball to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the base hits started coming as Sturgess and Prout led off with back-to-back hits. Nathanael Coupet came through with a groundout, that scored Sturgess to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. Colton Roquemore snapped out of his slump at the plate with the team's first triple of the night as he hit it down the left field line to score Prout to make it 3-0.

A wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning allowed Aaron Piasecki to score from third to push the Pit Spitters lead to 4-0. The Battle Jacks were able to stay patient at the plate to finally get into the scoring column. Three walks to open the top of the sixth inning loaded the bases for the Battle Jacks. Ryan Kroepel drew a walk to bring in Hunter Smolinski to make it 4-1. AJ Carter would follow up with a groundout back to the pitcher that allowed Fisher to cut the Pit Spitters lead down to 4-2. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Pit Spitters added one more run on a Brady Mee single that scored Piasecki to give the game it's final score of 5-2.

The Pit Spitters conclude their series with Battle Creek tomorrow evening as they look for their second series sweep of the season. First pitch is 5:05 p.m.







