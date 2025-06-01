Waterloo Rides a Strong Seventh Inning to a 15-5 Win over the Honkers.
June 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
Rochester, Minn. - Mayo Field was ready for another classic as Rochester and Waterloo were tied at three after six innings. The Bucks' bats, however, came alive as they plated eight runners to grab a lead they would never relinquish.
Gaines Ethridge made his debut for the Honkers and put together a solid five innings. After a difficult first, he rallied to leave the game with just three earned runs along with three strikeouts. The Honkers kickstarted their offense in the third, tying the game at three thanks to RBIs from Joel Roberts and Angel Cortez.
Both pitching staffs sailed through the next three innings until the high-powered Bucks' offense was merciless in the seventh inning. It was a barrage from Waterloo, who scored eight, capped off by a Jimmy Nugent three-run shot.
Luke Riggs came away with the win as he worked through a trio of innings, while receiving outstanding run support, and Waterloo took their fourth straight.
For Rochester, a second straight loss dropped them back below .500.
These two teams will meet tomorrow in the Hawkeye State for the second of a four-game set.
