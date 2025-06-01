Larks Pitching Dominant in 8-3 Victory over Rox
June 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Bismarck Larks News Release
The Bismarck Larks handed the St. Cloud Rox their first loss of the season in an 8-3 win on Sunday evening.
Braxton Greenburg got the start for the Larks, and he was phenomenal. Greenburg threw six innings of one hit ball, and despite giving up four walks and hitting two batters, he got out of trouble each and every inning. In the sixth, he walked two men to begin the frame, before striking out the next three hitters he faced to end the threat. "I felt good, in control," said Greenburg. "Just trying to get my guys back to the dugout as fast as possible."
Sebastian Edwards came on in relief, and retired all six hitters he faced. Offensively, the Larks were sharp. Mark Giallusi and Jamie Mullin both hit home runs in their debuts with the Larks, and Frankie Santiago mashed his second home run of the season. All in all, the Larks took an 8-0 lead into the 9th inning. The Larks totaled 13 hits. Ryan Christiansen and Jayden Israel both had three hit performances, and have looked good to start the year with the Larks.
"We faced two of the toughest teams in the league last year. One being St. Cloud. Two being Willmar. Whenever you beat one of those guys, that's a good day because they are perennially good every year," said Larks Field Manager Mark Weidemaier.
The Larks improved to 3-4, as the Rox fell to 6-1. With the win, the Larks move to three games back in the Great Plains West Division. Game two between the Larks and the Rox is set for Monday, June 2nd, at 6:35 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.
