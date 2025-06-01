Jadan Boyce's 6-6 Game Helps Kenosha Overcome an 8-Run Deficit

June 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish stunned Royal Oak Saturday night storming back from a 12-4 deficit to win 15-14 on the back of a 6-6 game from Jadan Boyce.

For the second straight game Kenosha did not get much length out of a starter with Brandon Newland making it through just two innings. He struggled, allowing six hits, five earned runs, four walks and only struck out one. He left with the fish trailing 5-3, however pitching would continue to falter.

Cooper Cooksey could only record two outs and after the third inning was over the Kingfish saw themselves behind 10-3. Sotaro Ishida relieved him and gave the Kingfish much needed length. He went 4.1 innings, allowed three hits, two runs, one walk and struck out seven. Those two runs both came in the third for Royal Oak as they opened up a 12-4 lead over Kenosha.

However, the Kingfish did not give in. The top of the 5th was the start of the comeback. Kenosha four in the inning, highlighted by a 2-RBI triple from Ryan Bakes.

The comeback became real in the top of the 8th. The Kingfish scored 6 runs and took a 14-12 lead. The catalyst for the game was Jadan Boyce who went 6-6, which is just the second time such a performance has happened in Kingfish history. The majority of the damage came with 2-outs. 10 of the 16 hits for the fish came with 2-outs. For reference, they did not have more than three 2-out hits in any game prior. Royal Oak did their best to help Kenosha rally, dishing out 18 free passes.

Kenosha didn't have the best command either though, walking 12 leprechauns and two in the bottom of the 8th that resulted in Royal Oak tying the game at 14.

The Kingfish were resilient though and added a deciding 15th run in the 9th on AJ Garcia's 5th walk of the game.

Jackson Prentice was tasked with locking down the bottom of the 9th and worked around two walks of his own to get the save.

Royal Oak drops to 4-2, while Kenosha improves to 3-3 and has now won all three series finales this season. The Kingfish are back in action Sunday at Historic Simmons Field where they will host the Rockford Rivets at 1:35 pm Central.







