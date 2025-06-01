Rockers Begin Homestand against Battle Creek

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (4-2) return to Capital Credit Union Park to take on the Battle Creek Battle Jack (4-2) this afternoon, with first pitch slated for 1:05pm.

Green Bay dropped just their second game of the season yesterday, after falling behind in the first inning for a second straight day against the Woodchucks, but once again, they rallied to take the lead with a two-spot in the fourth. However, that lead would not last as Wausau took a 6-3 lead in the seventh inning to run away with a split. The Rockers still maintain their spot in first place across the Great Lakes West standings.

Alex LePage, who started Opening Day for Green Bay, gets the start. In Game 1 against Wisconsin Rapids, LePage threw five innings, compiling four strikeouts and no walks, allowing just four hits and one run. He enters today's contest with a 1-0 record and a 1.80 ERA.

Today also marks the first-ever 1K Beer Run/Walk, presented by Integrity Decking. The run will take place along the warning track and will include three 12oz. beers or root beers, one for each lap around the track. Gates will open at 11am, with the race beginning at 12pm and first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm. Rodello The Kidd will also be performing pregame.

