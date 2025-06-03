Larks Fall 2-1 to Rox in Pitcher's Duel

June 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Tyler Bishop came through in the clutch for the St. Cloud Rox Monday night. With one out and runners on second and third, Bishop laced a base hit into left field that would bring home two runs.

The Larks got something going in the 9th. Ryan Christiansen had a base hit with one out to begin the inning. A routine ground ball off the bat of Mark Giallusi looked like it was going to end the game. However, Rox shortstop Austin Haley's throw was offline. With two outs, Julius Ryan had runners on first and third. A wild pitch made the game 2-1, and put the game's tying run on second base. Julius Ryan would hit a ground ball to Austin Haley, and this time, Haley made the play to finish off the Rox win.

Starting pitching was terrific for both sides. Ryan Radkey went six scoreless innings, and Cade Sonoqui and Elliott Alicea both escaped jams in the 7th and 8th to keep the Rox scoreless. For the Rox, JP Robertson and Carter Mick combined for eight scoreless innings, before Collier Barham got out of trouble in the 9th.

The Rox improved to 5-1 on the season, having two of their wins taken away due to an illegal roster against the Badlands Big Sticks. With the Stingers' game getting rescheduled, that means the Rox and the Stingers are tied atop the Great Plains West Division. The Larks fell to 3-5, and are in a tie for 4th place with the Mankato MoonDogs.

The Larks will take on the Minot Hot Tots as the Dakota Dust-Up Rivalry begins tomorrow, June 3rd. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CST at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







