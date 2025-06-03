Nightmare First Inning Dooms Rivets in Rain-Shortened Blowout Loss to Growlers

ROCKFORD, Ill. - A nightmare first inning dug the Rivets a hole far too deep to dig out of in a rain-shortened blowout loss.

In the first 2025 rematch of last season's hotly contested playoff series in Rockford, the Kalamazoo Growlers (5-4) imposed their will on the Rockford Rivets (5-4) from the very first pitch, coasting to a 17-1 victory in five innings behind a 12-run top of the first.

The Rivets pitching staff struggled mightily to begin the game, walking eight Growler hitters - including the first five and eight of the first 10 - in the seemingly never-ending opening frame. 17 total Growlers came to the plate in the 12-run first that created what felt like an insurmountable deficit right out of the gate.

Danny Cercello (Houston) started for the Rivets and battled control issues over his one-third of an inning, while Gideon Motes (Michigan) didn't fare much better in his two-thirds that finally put an end to the Kalamazoo avalanche. Both pitchers were charged with six earned runs.

The Growlers didn't stop there, though. Kalamazoo tacked on two more runs in the second on a two-run double by shortstop Noah Coy before designated hitter Matthew Thompson and third baseman Isaac Vanderwoude blasted back-to-back home runs in the third to plate three more.

Rivets head coach Chase Brewster opted to turn to catcher Byron Blaise (Quincy) to pitch after rough nights from Cercello, Motes and Braydon Cooper (Rock Valley) in an effort to save the rest of his arms for the games ahead. Blaise ended up as the most effective Rivet to take the mound, keeping the blazing Growler offense scoreless across his three innings of work before the tarp came onto the field and halted play for the night.

The Rivets' only run of the evening came on an RBI groundout by Tommy Townsend (Butler) in the third inning, his team-leading eighth run batted in of the season. The Rivets were held to just one hit - a first inning single by AJ Malzone (Wabash Valley) - and seven total baserunners.

The game entered a brief rain delay prior to the bottom of the fourth inning, ultimately resuming play about 35 minutes later. After the Rivets hit in the bottom of the fifth inning - making the game by rule, official - the decision was made to halt play for the night and deem the score final.

The Growlers and Rivets will meet again on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. at Rivets Stadium, weather permitting. Fans can purchase tickets to Rivets games all season long at www.rockfordrivets.com.







