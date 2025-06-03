Express Take Rain-Shortened Game 6-4 over Big Sticks

June 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







In a rain-shortened contest against the Big Sticks, the Express put together enough offense and rode a solid start from Walker Retz (St. Thomas) to a 6-4 victory in seven innings. Eau Claire scored in each of the first four innings and eventually took a lead that it wouldn't relinquish.

A reached-on-error and two walks loaded the bases in the first for the Express, allowing Nick Mascaro's (Cal State Bakersfield) flyout to left to score Eau Claire's first run of the game. His collegiate teammate Adam Salazar (Cal State Bakersfield) tied the game at 2-2 an inning later with a run-scoring single up the middle.

A pair of RBI walks in the third gave the Express a short-lived 4-2 lead, as Badlands knocked in a pair to tie the game back up at four apiece. The winning runs ultimately came in the fourth, as Mascaro singled to reach base and eventually crossed the plate on a wild pitch before Jackson Glueck (Pima) traded places with Ian Guanzon (San Joaquin Delta) with an RBI double to make it 6-4.

Retz was hit hard to open the game as the Big Sticks led by two runs just five pitches into the ball game. A double and a wind-aided home run to left-center field gave the visitors the early lead. The Boyceville, Wis., native settled in nicely though, striking out the next three batters for the first few of his eventual ten strikeouts.

A few base hits scored two in the fourth, but Retz ultimately exited after the sixth inning with a respectable line of four earned runs on six hits with ten strikeouts and no walks. The junior threw 99 pitches and picked up the victory.

Zach Diver (Doane) threw an effective 11-pitch inning before the game was delayed and eventually called due to weather after 6.5 innings of play.

The victory moved the Express back to .500 at 4-4 before they head to La Crosse to take on the Loggers tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Eau Claire returns to Carson Park Friday for a matchup with the Rochester Honkers.







Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.