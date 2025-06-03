Woodchucks Fall Late to Royal Oak

WAUSAU, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks fell back down to earth on Tuesday night at home, as their three-game win streak was snapped by Royal Oak. The Leprechauns beat Wausau 9-6 in the first ever meeting between the two teams.

In a game affected by cold and sometimes rainy conditions, the Leprechauns never trailed on their way to their first road win of the season, despite multiple comeback attempts from the Woodchucks.

Royal Oak opened the game with a run in the top of the first and then added onto it with a two-run home run in the third inning, to make the score 3-0. Javi Izaguirre made the score 3-1 on a hard-hit RBI double into left center, his second RBI of the season. But, the Woodchucks then surrendered two more runs in the fifth, which made it a 5-1 Royal Oak lead.

That's when the entire game was reset on one swing. With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) sent a grand slam over the left field fence to tie the game at five. It was his second home run of the season, already surpassing his home run total from last year. In addition, Smith-Johnson now leads the entire Northwoods League with 14 RBIs, and he has recorded a hit in all nine Woodchucks games.

However, Royal Oak got back to business, taking advantage of a bases loaded situation in the seventh by scoring three runs to take control of the game back. They would add another run in the eighth, making the score 9-5.

However, Wausau didn't go down without a fight, a trait they've used all season in tight games. Anthony Quigley (South Florida) brought in a run on an RBI single in the ninth to make it 9-6, and the Woodchucks ended up loading the bases with one out in the frame. However, back-to-back strikeouts meant that the Woodchucks missed on their opportunity for an exciting comeback win.

Wausau drops to 5-4 on the season, and 1-2 against opponents from the Great Lakes East. With Madison's win in extra innings over Green Bay, the Woodchucks now sit a game out of first place in the Great Lakes West.

Wausau will aim to reset and go for the split in the two-game set against Royal Oak when they host the Leprechauns tomorrow, at 6:05 p.m., at Athletic Park. If the Woodchucks can pick up the win, it will be the 1000th win in Woodchucks franchise history. You can catch all the action from the Woodchucks this summer by purchasing tickets at woodchucks.com.







