Stingers Drop Series Finale to the Big Sticks

June 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (9-6) dropped the second game of the homestand to the Badlands Big Sticks (8-6), 8-4.

The Big Sticks jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

The Stingers answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third. Third basemen Jameson Martin capped off the inning with an RBI single to score shortstop Kobe Eikmeier.

Left fielder Jordan Kuhnau walked in Martin.

Badlands answered with a run of their own in the top of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, Cody Nitowitz scored on a passed ball to extend Willmar's lead to 4-2.

From there, the Big Sticks pulled away scoring a run the sixth and four in the seventh.

The Stingers threatened loading the bases up with one out, but were unable to capitalize.

The Big Sticks capped off their night scoring one in the top of the ninth.

Kobe Eikmeier went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

Matthew Pena went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored.

Nick Holbrook went 1.1 shutout innings striking out four.

The Stingers will continue their home Thursday against the Mankato Moon Dogs with first pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.