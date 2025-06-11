Huskies Beat Hot Tots on Surowiec's Walk-Off Walk, Make It Four Wins in a Row

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies won their fourth straight game on Tuesday night, beating the Minot Hot Tots, 5-4, on a walk-off walk.

A night after the Huskies controlled the game from the jump, it was the Hot Tots who drew first blood in Tuesday's action, scoring the first run of the ballgame in the top of the second.

Hitting against Duluth's starter Steven Dalton with two down in the inning, Minot's middle infield duo of Robbie Demetree and TJ Stottlemyre delivered back-to-back knocks to plate Charlie Kalbrener for a 1-0 lead.

The Huskies in the bottom half of the second wasted no time getting the run right back. New Husky Ethan Surowiec began the inning with a hustle double to the right-center gap, and it was perfect situational baseball from there. Trey Craig followed with a sharp groundout to the right side of the infield, and Surowiec moved his way to third base with under two outs. Jackson Rains then put a ball on the ground to the shortstop, scoring Surowiec to tie the game up at a run apiece.

The Hot Tots would add on in the fourth inning, their hitters able to work long at bats against Dalton all evening long. With the bases loaded and two outs, Minot's most dangerous lineup threat Henry Allen stepped up to the plate and lined a two-run single into left field. The score was 3-1 Hot Tots after the fourth inning, Dalton's last frame of work.

Max Nelson came on in relief for the Huskies in the fifth inning, and struggled with command. Four free passes and a run later, Minot led 4-1.

Hot Tots starter Camden Dimidjian was very effective against the hot-hitting Huskies lineup on Tuesday, scattering three hits through five innings, and only allowing the one run in the second.

Duluth was finally able to scratch across another against Minot's first reliever of the night, Kevin Schoneboom. After a seventh inning leadoff single by Kade Thompson, Zan Von Schlegell drilled a double down the left field line to give the Huskies runners on second and third with just one out. That's when Anthony Zarzana hit a sacrifice fly to plate Thompson and draw Duluth back to within two runs.

Meanwhile, Parker Thomas was shoving out on the mound for the Huskies in relief. Thomas came into the game in the sixth inning, and went on to throw the final four innings, not allowing a single additional run. His ability to keep the Hot Tots at four runs was crucial for Duluth's ninth inning comeback victory, and earned him his first win of the season.

Minot went with their hard throwing closer Austin Puett who was able to get the first out of the inning on his first pitch, inducing a Kade Thompson groundout. That would be the final out Puett got.

Bjorn Lind, pinch hitting for Elijah Fairchild, worked a walk and advanced to second base on a balk by Puett. That was only the start of the craziness. Von Schlegell followed with another clutch hit, and Lind scored for a 4-3 game. The most impactful part of that play, however, was Minot center fielder Matt Toomey's throw home. It was nowhere near getting Lind out at the plate, and allowed Von Schlegell to move up into scoring position.

On the next at bat, Zarzana chopped a ball to third base, and after an errant throw from Kalbrener at the hot corner, Von Schlegell came all the way around to score and tie the game up at 4-4.

That error was the straw that broke the Hot Tots' back, as Puett could not find the zone the rest of the inning. Michael Smith and Noah Furcht both walked to load the bases, and up stepped Surowiec in the biggest of moments.

On a full count pitch with the bases juiced, Surowiec watched a heater sail just above the letters, and trotted his way down to first base for the game-winning walk and RBI.

On Deck

The walk-off winner gave the Huskies four wins in a row, improving their record to 7-9. They'll try for a five-game winning streak against the stumbling Express on Wednesday night at Carson Park in Eau Claire. First pitch set for 6:35 p.m.







