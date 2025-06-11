Express Cannot Hold Lead in 9-7 Loss to Duluth

Eau Claire, Wis. - Just when it looked like the Express would stop their skid, they couldn't hold on.

Eau Claire led 7-3 after a five-run fifth inning gave it the momentum, but Duluth responded with a run in the sixth to pull closer and a big five-run inning of its own in the seventh to take a 9-7 lead that would hold for the remainder of the game. The loss dropped the Express to 5-12 on the season.

Back-to-back singles in the opening frame plated the first run of the day as George Bilecki (Arizona State) came home on Marcelino Alonso's (Madison College) base knock. Three batters later, McGwire Turner (Montevallo) got enough of a flyout to right field to bring Alonso home for a sacrifice fly that gave Eau Claire an early 2-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Easton Bobb (St. Thomas) gave up just four hits through the first four innings but the Huskies managed to manufacture a run in each of the second, third and fourth frames to take the lead back at 3-2.

The advantage did not last long though, as the Express lineup went to work in the fourth. Three consecutive batters reached to start the frame, loading the bases for Alonso, the team's batting average leader. The Reedsburg, Wis., native cashed in with a two-RBI single up the middle to put Eau Claire back in front. The big blast came two batters later, as Ian Guanzon (San Joaquin Delta) demolished a ball over the left-center field fence for a three-run blast to give the Express a 7-3 lead. The home run was Guanzon's first as a Train.

Bobb managed to limit the Duluth offense to just one run in the top of the sixth, but the Chippewa Falls native ran into some heavy traffic in the sixth. Despite recording two relatively quick outs, the Huskies lineup began to plate runs in a myriad of ways. A botched first-and-third play by Eau Claire pushed the first run across and forced manager Dale Varsho to turn to the bullpen after another walk. Duluth took advantage, as an RBI single and a bases-clearing triple put the away team back on top 9-7.

Reliever Dylan Dickert (Montevallo) pitched three excellent innings in relief, retiring all nine batters he faced to keep the Express within striking distance, but they failed to capitalize. The home side managed just one hit over the final three frames to drop a fourth-straight game.

Eau Claire heads to Rochester for the first contest of a home-and-home series with the Honkers. The return game will be Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Carson Park, the first of a three-game weekend home stand.







