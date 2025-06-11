Waterloo Puts on Dazzling Offensive Display En Route to 13-6 Victory

June 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn - The Honkers struggled once again with their nemesis as the Bucks rolled to a sixth win in six on the season.

After a pair of heartbreaking losses last night, the Bucks showed no sympathy, plating nine in their first four innings. Behind a great pitching performance from Chris Peterson, the Bucks opened up an 11-1 lead after his six innings of work.

The Honkers found offense in the seventh, where they plated five runs. RBI's from Keegan Landis, Joel Roberts, Payton Knowles, and Cam Anstey brought the Honkers within five runs.

Ultimately, it was too little, too late as the Bucks handed the Honkers their fifth loss in a row.

The Honkers drop to 5-11 and will host Eau Claire on Thursday after a day of rest on Wednesday. The Bucks improve to 13-3 and will also have the day off ahead of their trip to Duluth.







Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.