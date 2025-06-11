First Place Rox Win 14-2 over Mankato

June 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (11-3) put forth an impressive effort from start to finish on Tuesday to defeat the Mankato MoonDogs (7-9) 14-2 and maintain first place in the Great Plains West.

The second inning would open a wealth of scoring for St. Cloud, as the Rox put up four runs in the frame. Austin Haley (Kansas State) hit a double to bring home the first run, and moments later, Dominic Smaldino (University of California) sent a two-RBI single into play to extend the lead to 3-0. The Rox would score one more run after a hit by pitch, ending the second inning up 4-0.

After Cayden Gaskin (University of South Carolina) hit the walk-off on Monday, he answered it on Tuesday with a double in the third inning and later scored the fifth run of the contest to extend the lead to 5-0.

On the mound, Riane Ritter (University of St. Thomas) would start the game and throw five innings of one-run ball. The bullpen would deliver for the remainder of the game, allowing just one more run from Mankato the rest of the way.

The Rox one-upped themselves in the sixth inning, scoring seven runs in the frame. There were many highlights, including a two-RBI single from Haley, followed by an RBI single from Smaldino to further the lead to 12-1.

The Rox added two more runs in the top of the ninth, including a solo home run from Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) to end the game in front 14-2.

The Rox remain in first place in the Great Plains West after Tuesday's victory ahead of an off day on Wednesday.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Austin Haley.







