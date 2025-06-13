Bats Go Silent in Growlers' 4-0 Loss to Pit Spitters
June 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Traverse City, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (10-7) fell to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (9-9) in the sixth edition of the 131 Rivalry Series in 2025.
Kalamazoo's bats fell silent from the get go, as Traverse City starter Grant Garman stopped the Great Lake's best Growlers offense through six strong innings, allowing just five hits and striking out two. The Pit Spitters defense did their job behind their starter, playing clean defense and picking up no errors throughout the contest. Kalamazoo starter Jeremiah Holder worked in an out of plenty of trouble in his four innings of scoreless pitching, while Bryce Brannon out of the pen did the same in the fifth. It was the sixth inning when all the runs were scored, as Kael Gahan picked up his second loss of the season recording just one out while allowing all four earned runs. Grant Comstock would go 2.1 innings out of the pen, before exiting with a trainer, while Cooper McMullen would get the last two outs on a game ending double play following a walk.
The Growlers will be back in action Saturday night against the Wausau Woodchucks at Homer Stryker Field. First pitch is expected for 6:35 p.m. EDT.
