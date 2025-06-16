Blalock's Monster Night Leads Rivets to Dominant Victory over Mallards

MADISON, Wis. - The Rivets made a quick pit stop in Madison and are coming back home with a W.

Led by a monster two-home run, seven-RBI night at the plate by Jayce Blalock (Arkansas-Little Rock), the Rivets (12-8) left their quick trip to Madison with a dominant victory over the Mallards (12-7), 10-1. In the midst of seven of eight games in Rockford at Rivets Stadium, the Rivets hit the road and once again took full control early in a complete performance for their second straight win.

The Rivets jumped out to a big lead early on Sunday with a four-run first inning, and they once again started fast at the plate in this one. After loading the bases in the top of the first with just one out, Jayce Blalock ripped a two-run double to left field to put the Rivets on top right away, the beginning of what would turn into an incredible night for the Rockford outfielder. The bases filled up again for Nolan Belcher (Kentucky), who worked the count full before drawing an RBI walk to make Rockford's lead 3-0 after the first frame.

The big first inning caused legendary Mallards manager Donnie Scott to turn to his bullpen after starter Kade Durnin recorded just two outs. It was the second time in the last week that the Rivets faced off against the Madison righty, having tagged him for three runs in three innings on June 10 and three more in this meeting.

Those who worked after him for the Mallards didn't find much more success, however. The Rivets continued to add on to their lead from there, beginning with Ty Waid (McClennan), who ripped an RBI double in the second to extend the lead to four.

In the fourth, the Rivets once again loaded the bases and plated a fifth run on an RBI walk drawn by Sam Flores (Kansas State). That set up the biggest swing of the game - and quite possibly the Rivets' season to date - to blow the game wide open. Blalock stepped in and sent a fastball off the left field video board at Warner Park for a Grand Slam to explode the Rivets' lead to nine.

Blalock was the unquestioned star of the night, driving in seven runs in total - a single-game season high for the Rivets - after blasting another home run in the ninth. The powerful outfielder, who just joined the Rivets' lineup a week ago, now has three homers in his last two games and the first multi-homer performance for the Rivets this season.

"I'm surprised whenever Jayce doesn't hit a home run, honestly," Rivets head coach Chase Brewster said. "We needed someone to step up offensively and he delivered for us in a big way."

With Blalock leading the charge, the Rivets put together a big offensive showing for the second straight day. Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa) added a 2-for-5 night, while Belcher notched his second multi-hit game in a row to to along with his RBI. Waid and Flores added two runs and an RBI a piece.

There was one bit of unfortunate news for the Rivets despite the win. In the second inning, Rivets' leadoff man and offensive leader Zeb Allen (Central Arkansas) appeared to injure his hand sliding into second base on a stolen base attempt. Brewster revealed after the game that Allen broke his finger.

Ny'zaiah Thompson (Modesto) came in to replace Allen and delivered what his manager described as the unheralded performance of the night - scoring twice, stealing his team-leading 10th base and making multiple key defensive plays in center field.

"There were a ton of incredible performances tonight, but one that will get lost in all this is the job Ny Thompson did for us coming in when Zeb got hurt," Brewster said. "When it was 3-0, he made an incredible play in center field over his shoulder to stop their momentum. He then got a hit off 93 miles per hour and followed that up by throwing out a runner at third to stop a runner from scoring."

On the mound, Reece Tarini (Louisiana Tech), who has primarily been used as a reliever, made his second start of the season and was outstanding across seven innings. It took the lefty just 82 pitches to shut down the Mallards' offense, surrendering seven hits and just one run, notching his second win and lowering his season ERA to 2.04 - a top 15 mark in the Northwoods League.

"Reece has been as good as we all could have dreamed of all year," Brewster said. "He's been in the zone all summer, he's limited damage, and just flat out been a winner."

Caleb Strmiska (McNeese State) followed Tarini and worked a quick scoreless frame in the eighth. Jake Gibson (Daytona State) made his Rivets debut in the ninth and also worked a 1-2-3 inning to close down the victory. It's the third time this season the Rivets have allowed just one run.

Madison will now make a return trip to Rockford on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. to wrap up the four-game season series between the Mallards and Rivets. It will be the first of five games across the next four days at home for the Rivets.

