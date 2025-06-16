Royal Oak Leprechauns Host Monday Night Baseball Trivia Night and Tuesday's Healthcare Hero Night

Royal Oak, MI - Monday Night Baseball is back at #TheLuckyCorner - Memorial Park. The Royal Oak Leprechauns will host the inaugural visit of the Wausau Woodchucks of the Northwoods League and doing so in style with Baseball Trivia Night on Monday. Sponsored by Quizzo Trivia. The Leprechauns will have baseball trivia in between every inning with special prizes throughout the night.

Game time is 6:35 p.m. and the two game series will also feature Healthcare Hero Night on Tuesday night. Special Appreciation Game at The Lucky Corner! We're celebrating healthcare workers and their families with a FREE day at the park -- our way of saying thank you for all that you do. Admission is FREE for healthcare workers and their families!

How to claim your free entry:

Option 1: Click this link and RSVP using your work email Option 2: Show your work ID at the gate to claim tickets

Come enjoy a day full of fun, games, and gratitude.

