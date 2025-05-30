Former Tiger Frank Tanana to Throw out First Pitch for Leprechauns

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release







Royal Oak, MI - Former Tiger Frank Tanana Hits #TheLuckyCorner. Legendary Detroit Tiger and Farmington Hills native Frank Tanana will have the honor of throwing out the first pitch on Friday night, May 30, as the Royal Oak Leprechauns welcome the Kenosha Kingfish to Memorial Park for a two-game series. Game time is 6:35 p.m., and Tanana's first pitch will take place at approximately 6:25 p.m.

In Tanana's MLB career, he amassed 240 wins, a 3.66 ERA, started 616 games, pitched 4,188.1 innings, and recorded 2,773 strikeouts. The 1971 first-round pick was the 13th overall selection by the California Angels. He debuted in the majors in 1973 and played for the Angels for nine years, for the Texas Rangers for three seasons, before joining the Detroit Tigers in 1986 and continuing to play until 1992. He finished his career in 1993, splitting time between the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

Tanana resides in Farmington Hills, Michigan, and he is an Elder at Highland Park Baptist Church in Southfield. Frank has coached young athletes at Southfield Christian School. In 1996, Tanana was inducted into the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame and in 2006, Tanana was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.