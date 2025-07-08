Royal Oak Leprechaun Ryan Tyranski Headed to Northwoods League All Star Game
July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release
Royal Oak, MI - The Northwoods League's All Star Game will have some lucky green on the roster. Royal Oak Leprechauns Ryan Tyranski was named to the league's Great Lakes Division Team that will take on the Great Plains Division on Wednesday, July 16 at 6:35 p.m. (CST) at Warner Park in Madison, Wisconsin. Tyranski is a second-year player and a sophomore at the University of Cincinnati and Brother Rice High School alum. In 39 games this season, the 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pound first baseman is batting .313 with 45 hits and 33 runs scored in 144 at-bats. He has racked up 25 RBIs and 34 walks and has nine stolen bases.
Ryan Tyranski of the Royal Oak Leprechauns
