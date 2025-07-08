Rockers Look for Two Results in Trip to Fond du Lac
July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (4-3, 26-14) will head to Herr-Baker Field to finish the third of three series against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (2-5, 19-23) of the last two weeks.
The Rockers took Game 1 yesterday in a true pitcher's duel as Drew Aguiar, Keaton Baird and KJ Ward helped combine to allow one run. Green Bay got off to an early 1-0 lead which they carried into the seventh when Fond du Lac tied the game with a leadoff homer. McClane Helton turned right around in the bottom frame and reclaimed the lead with a leadoff blast of his own. Ward closed out the game with three innings pitched, earning the win.
The two sides will first continue a suspended game from June 29th at 6:05pm where the Rockers lead 4-2 in the bottom of the 10th with three outs to go until the win. After the conclusion of that game, the Rockers will begin their regularly scheduled Game 2, as Ashwaubenon native Mack Crowley gets the start. Crowley started the second game of the second half and now makes his second start of the 2025 campaign.
Green Bay will return home tomorrow for a doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks for their last action at home before the All-Star break. Gates are set to open at 11:00am ahead of Game 1's first pitch of 12:05pm. Game 1 marks Kids Day, which includes a toothbrush giveaway for the first 750 kids through the gates, courtesy of Dental Health Products. Game 2, Youth Sports Night, is slated to begin at 6:35pm. All kids wearing any jersey will receive free admission to the game.
Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.
