Alex Carrillo Called up to the Mets Major League Roster

Pitcher Alex Carrillo with the St. Cloud Rox

ST. CLOUD, MN - Former Rox right-handed pitcher Alex Carrillo was called up to the New York Mets' Major League roster on July 8, 2025.

Carrillo was a member of the 2019 Rox squad, where he tossed 26.1 innings and tallied 25 strikeouts. He began his collegiate career at Faulkner University in the Southern States Athletic Conference before appearing in three games in the Arizona League. Following that, he spent four years playing independent baseball across New York, Pennsylvania, Mexico and Venezuela.

In 2025, Carrillo spent most of the year in the Mets' farm system, splitting time between the Syracuse Mets and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Over 19 appearances across both teams, he logged 25 innings and struck out 40 batters.

