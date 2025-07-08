Growlers Stay Hot, Sweep Doubleheader
July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (24-20; 7-2) rode strong starting pitching and a rally-style offense to a doubleheader sweep against the Rockford Rivets (17-24; 4-6)
In game one, the Growlers opened an early lead, with Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe creating chaos with his legs for a run in the first. The Rivets would respond, taking their first lead of the season series, with Dominic Archila bringing in both runs. Kalamazoo would answer in the bottom of the third, as Rienstra-Kiracofe left the yard for a 2-2 score. The game would remain scoreless until both starters exited, but Aiden Adams would leave the bases loaded, with Kalamazoo scoring on an error and sac bunt to take a 4-2 lead. Immediately in the top of the seventh, chaos would ensue, with the Rivets stealing two runs, re-tying the game at four runs apiece. In the bottom of the seventh, it would be another Growlers answer, thing time from Brodey Acres bringing in two, with Bryce Brannon picking up the save in a chaotic ninth.
Game two would feel like a copy+paste, with the Growlers scoring three runs in the bottom of the third, before Collin Taylor would bring in the second and third run of the fourth, tying the game at three runs a piece. Again, Kalamazoo would answer, with a Gabe Springer double giving the Growlers a 4-3 lead. Jayce Lee would homer in the fifth before Kalamazoo adding two runs in the sixth, giving the Growlers a 7-3 lead. Kalamazoo would turn to Logan Lockhart who would earn the save, going 1-2-3 in the eighth and ninth with four strikeouts.
Growler pitching as a staff struck out 16 Rivets in the second game, with Rocco Bernadina picking up 10 in just six innings. Bernadina and Holder started both games for the Growlers and combined for 11 innings, with eight hits, seven walks, and 14 strikeouts. Kalamazoo will lean on Brody Krzysiak for Wednesday's contest that begins at 6:35 p.m. ET.
Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2025
- Rockers Fall Twice to Dock Spiders - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox Sweep Larks with 7-1 Win Ahead of Home Doubleheader on Wednesday - St. Cloud Rox
- Kingfish Rout Spitters in 12-4 Win Securing the Series Win - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Take the Final Game of the Homestand - Willmar Stingers
- Growlers Stay Hot, Sweep Doubleheader - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rivets Swept by Growlers in Doubleheader, Losing Streak Reaches Five - Rockford Rivets
- Logs Outslug Bucks in Afternoon Game, Win 18-9 - La Crosse Loggers
- Tarini Selected to 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game - Rockford Rivets
- Kingfish Prevail in 13-Inning Classic - Kenosha Kingfish
- Alex Carrillo Called up to the Mets Major League Roster - St. Cloud Rox
- Spitters Lose Second Straight Extra-Inning Game, 8-6 - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rockers Look for Two Results in Trip to Fond du Lac - Green Bay Rockers
- Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Travis Adams Debuts with the Twins - Northwoods
- Bucks Top Loggers 8-4 at Riverfront Stadium - La Crosse Loggers
- Royal Oak Leprechaun Ryan Tyranski Headed to Northwoods League All Star Game - Royal Oak Leprechauns
- Stingers Take Comeback Win from MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Dominant Pitching Continues as Chinooks Win 4th Straight - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Early Runs Lead Lakeshore Chinooks Past Madison Mallards - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Swing the Bigger Sticks, Sweeping Badlands in Monday Doubleheader - Duluth Huskies
- Rox Begin Three-Day Homestand with 5-2 Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Express Hold off Border Cats 8-5 - Eau Claire Express
- Spitters Lose 13-Inning Extravaganza, 4-3 - Traverse City Pit Spitters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.