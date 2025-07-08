Growlers Stay Hot, Sweep Doubleheader

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (24-20; 7-2) rode strong starting pitching and a rally-style offense to a doubleheader sweep against the Rockford Rivets (17-24; 4-6)

In game one, the Growlers opened an early lead, with Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe creating chaos with his legs for a run in the first. The Rivets would respond, taking their first lead of the season series, with Dominic Archila bringing in both runs. Kalamazoo would answer in the bottom of the third, as Rienstra-Kiracofe left the yard for a 2-2 score. The game would remain scoreless until both starters exited, but Aiden Adams would leave the bases loaded, with Kalamazoo scoring on an error and sac bunt to take a 4-2 lead. Immediately in the top of the seventh, chaos would ensue, with the Rivets stealing two runs, re-tying the game at four runs apiece. In the bottom of the seventh, it would be another Growlers answer, thing time from Brodey Acres bringing in two, with Bryce Brannon picking up the save in a chaotic ninth.

Game two would feel like a copy+paste, with the Growlers scoring three runs in the bottom of the third, before Collin Taylor would bring in the second and third run of the fourth, tying the game at three runs a piece. Again, Kalamazoo would answer, with a Gabe Springer double giving the Growlers a 4-3 lead. Jayce Lee would homer in the fifth before Kalamazoo adding two runs in the sixth, giving the Growlers a 7-3 lead. Kalamazoo would turn to Logan Lockhart who would earn the save, going 1-2-3 in the eighth and ninth with four strikeouts.

Growler pitching as a staff struck out 16 Rivets in the second game, with Rocco Bernadina picking up 10 in just six innings. Bernadina and Holder started both games for the Growlers and combined for 11 innings, with eight hits, seven walks, and 14 strikeouts. Kalamazoo will lean on Brody Krzysiak for Wednesday's contest that begins at 6:35 p.m. ET.







