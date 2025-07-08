Early Runs Lead Lakeshore Chinooks Past Madison Mallards
July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Meqoun, WI- Early offense propelled the Lakeshore Chinooks (18-25) to a 6-1 victory over the Madison Mallards (23-18) on Monday night.
In the bottom of the first, the Chinooks jumped ahead as Brody Rasmussen (University of Maine) delivered an RBI triple. Grant Gray (UCLA) added on with a run-scoring double to push the lead to 2-0.
Danny Inzunza (Riverside City Community College) crossed the plate on a defensive miscue to make it 3-0 Chinooks in the second. Grant Gray tacked on another with an RBI single, and Bubba Heidler (Riverside Community College) worked a bases-loaded walk to push the lead to 5-0.
Brandon Cahill (Walsh University) entered in relief for the Mallards and steadied things on the mound, tossing 6.1 innings and allowing just one run. The Mallards broke through in the fifth inning when Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) scored on a groundout by Dominic Jacboy (University of Louisville), cutting the deficit to 5-1.
Rasmussen's run-scoring single in the eighth gave the Chinooks a comfortable 6-1 cushion. The Mallards couldn't muster a late rally, as Lakeshore locked down the win with strong pitching to finish it off.
With six strong innings of one-run pitching, Nate Gray (Pima Community College) earned his third win of the season for the Chinooks. Taylor Penn (Western Kentucky University) was charged with the loss for the Mallards..
The Mallards will return to action against the Chinooks on Tuesday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
