Spitters Lose 13-Inning Extravaganza, 4-3

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game one of the four game series with the Kenosha Kingfish, 4-3 in 13 innings Monday night in front of 1,674 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

With a doubleheader to be played tomorrow, tonight's game was a nightmare scenario with the quick turnaround. Traverse City left six-runners on base in extra-innings allowing an opportunity for the Kingfish to seize the opportunity to take game one.

Game one of the series featured Nic Mirabella on the mound for the Spitters and Logan Borboa for the Kingfish. Both teams saw great pitching in a game where they both needed it most; however it was the Fish who struck first offensively. James McCoy led off the top of the second inning with a base hit to right field before stealing second base. A couple of batters later and Nick Williams grounded out to second base, allowing McCoy to score from third to give the Fish a 1-0 lead. Recently nominated All-Star Aaron Piasecki put a jolt into the offense in the bottom of the fifth inning with a single into centerfield. His counterpart Isaac Sturgess doubled to left field to drive in Piasecki to tie the game at 1-1. That would be the last run of the game until the 11th inning. With the extra-inning runner rule in play, Jadan Boyce began the inning at second base. Hogan Denny singled to right field putting runners on the corners before Noah Alvarez came through with a sacrifice flyout to give the Kingfish a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the frame, it was a similar story for the Spitters. Sturgess had singled putting runners on the corners. Cole Prout came through with the tying fielder's choice hit to bring the game back to a tie at 2-2 after 11-innings. Later in the top of the 13th inning, Kenosha's offense rallied a pair of hits together. The first runner scored on a fielding error made by Jack Zebig to give the Kingfish a 3-2 lead. He later scored on a sacrifice flyout hit by Denny to give the Kingfish their largest lead of the day at 4-2. The Spitters answered with an RBI-double hit by Grady Mee to pull within 4-3 with one out. After a groundout by Sturgess, Brandon Sanchez and Collins walked to load the bases. Adam Broski went down looking at a borderline strike three call to end the game, give the Kingfish a game one victory.

Traverse City falls to 25-17 overall and 4-4 in the second half while Kenosha improves to 17-26 overall and 3-5 in the second half. Alex Day (1-0) threw two innings allowing one hit, two walks, and struckout one. On the other side for the Spitters, Andrew Cotton (1-2) was credited with his second loss of the season. He 1.2 innings allowing one hit, one walk, and struckout one.

UP NEXT

The Pit Spitters will continue their four-game series at Turtle Creek Stadium against the Kenosha Kingfish on Tuesday morning at 11:05 a.m. Broadcast coverage with Jackson Heiden begins on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 11:00 a.m. on the Northwoods League + App.







