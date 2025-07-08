Bucks Top Loggers 8-4 at Riverfront Stadium

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks came back from a 4-2 deficit to defeat the La Crosse Loggers 8-4 on Monday night at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.

La Crosse jumped ahead in the second inning thanks to a 2-RBI double off the bat of Kanon Sundgren (Nebraska), driving in John Pearson (LSU) and Kedren Kinzie (Hawaii) who had doubled and singled respectively earlier in the inning.

Loggers starter Beck Sullivan was magnificent through his first five inning, limiting the Bucks to just two runs over the first five frames.

The Lumbermen jumped ahead 4-2 in the top of the sixth thanks to an RBI single from Savion Flowers (Kansas) and a RBI Sac Fly from Brayden Jefferis (Michigan), but the lead was short lived.

After Sullivan retired the first two batters in the sixth, a routine ground ball was hit towards Jefferis at short stop but hit the large lip in the Riverfront Stadium infield and the ball bounded over the head of Jefferis into left centerfield. After that the Bucks went on to score three runs on four more hits to take a 5-4 lead.

Waterloo would then tack on three more runs in the seventh off of reliever Jace Miner (Wichita State) to take the 8-4 lead that would prove to be the final score.

The Logger offense totaled eight hits on the day, including two-hit days from Pearson and Eli Small (Florida Atlantic).

With the loss the Loggers fell to 3-4 in the second half and 25-15 overall.

The six-game series will now shift to the friendly confines of Copeland Park for a day-night twin bill on Tuesday with the first game starting at 12:05 p.m. Game #2 will commence at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2025

