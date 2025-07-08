Kingfish Rout Spitters in 12-4 Win Securing the Series Win

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose the second leg of the doubleheader against the Kenosha Kingfish, 12-4 on Tuesday night in front of 2,291 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

After the first two games of the series ended in extra innings, both sides were looking to find a way to spark up their offenses. Tonight, the Kingfish found an answer first as they tallied seven extra-base hits as a team, including two long balls on route to their series win over the Pit Spitters.

The Kingfish wasted no time establishing their dominance at the plate tonight as an RBI-double off the bat of Nick Williams started the scoring for the Kingfish in the top of the first inning giving them a 1-0 lead. With one runner on and one out, Dominic Kibler laced a home run over the left field wall extending Kenosha's lead to 3-0. That was the last run that the Kingfish had scored until the top of the fifth inning when Williams was back at it again with an RBI single to push their lead to 4-0. Traverse City finally had their offense starting to boil as three straight singles opened the bottom of the fifth inning. However, Alfredo Velazquez's sacrifice fly was the only run to score in that mini rally. The fifth was just the start of a barrage of runs for the Fish as James McCoy belted a double to center field driving in a run before Jadan Boyce drove in two runs on a double to extend their lead to 7-1 over the Spitters. Peyton Ryback added one more run to their tally in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI single to right field to make it 8-1. The offensive outburst was capitalized by Robert Newland's three-run home run in the top of the eighth to bring give themselves a commanding 11-1 lead. The last run of the night for Kenosha would come off the bat of Boyce on an RBI-single as they held a 12-1 lead. The Pit Spitters put together a little rally in the bottom of the eighth as they aimed to make the score a little more closer. Cole Prout singled to right field driving in a pair of runs to cut the Fish lead down to 12-3. To cap off the offense, Adam Broski singled up the middle driving in a run to give the game its final score of 12-4.

Traverse City falls to 25-19 overall and 4-6 in the second half while Kenosha improves to 19-26 overall and 5-5 in the second half. Jaxson Vokal (2-1) threw 3.0 innings in relief as he allowed just one run on five hits. Travis Weide (0-1) had a debut to forget as he was pulled after three innings as he allowed three runs to score on four hits and four walks earning his first loss of the season.

The Pit Spitters will finish their four-game series at Turtle Creek Stadium against the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday July 9, at 7:05 p.m. Broadcast coverage with Jackson Heiden begins on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 11:00 a.m. on the Northwoods League + App.







