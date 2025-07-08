Kingfish Prevail in 13-Inning Classic

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Kenosha outlasts Traverse City to win a 13 inning thriller.

It was a pitchers duel the whole way. Kenosha scratched a run across in the 2nd on an RBI-groundout from Nick Williams to go up 1-0.

Logan Borboa got the ball for the fish and threw five innings of one-run ball. The one run came in the 5th on an RBI-double from Isaac Sturgess.

The bullpen was the star in this one. Connor Trepanier was first out of the pen and threw four scoreless innings. Kenosha had a shot to take the lead in the top of the 9th after a 1-out triple from Ethan Hindle however two outs at the plate foiled their plans for the time being. Williams grounded into a fielders choice, which saw Hindle out at the plate and then on the very next pitch Dominic Kibler sent one into the gap where Traverse City executed the rundown and nailed Williams at the plate.

In the 10th inning Kibler was the ghost runner and was picked off 2nd after trying to steal third. Kenosha went scoreless in their half of the 10th, but Chris Rooney stepped up to match with a zero in the bottom half of the inning.

Kenosha cashed in on their ghost runner in the 11th on a Noah Alvarez sac-fly to go up 2-1. They called upon Luke Weber to hold the Pit Spitters in the bottom of the 11th, but a single and then fielder choice RBI-groundout from Cole Prout tied the game at 2. Weber would be able to strike out Colton Roquemore to send the game to the 12th.

The Kingfish went 1-2-3 in the top of the 12th failing to bring their ghost runner across. They handed the ball to Alex Day to send them to the 13th, the fifth pitcher utilized by Kenosha. It was the fish catcher, Kibler, who was the star in the 12th though. He threw out the free runner Roquemore trying to advance to third, and then after a walk of Payton Bookwalter, he caught him stealing 2nd. Day was able to see just two hitters in the 12th.

In the top of the 13th Kenosha got a gift to score their third run. Lead-off man Jack Zebig rolled one over to 1st where 1st baseman Cade Collins overthrew the covering Andrew Cotten. Jadan Boyce then doubled to give the fish runners at 2nd and 3rd before Hogan Denny's sac-fly gave Kenosha a two-run lead.

Day stayed on for the bottom of the 13th. He retired the leadoff man Aaron Piasecki on a groundout, but then Grady Mee doubled to right to cut the Kenosha lead to 4-3. Day would get Isaac Sturgess for out number two, but proceeded to walk the following two hitters to load the bases. With the tying run at third and winning run at second, Day delivered, striking out Adam Broski on a 2-2 pitch to seal the 4-3 13-inning win for Kenosha.

The Kingfish have now won both extra inning games they've played on the road. They improve to 3-5 on the 2nd half while Traverse City falls to 4-4. Both teams must get a lot of rest ahead of their double header Tuesday. Game 1 begins at 11:05 am Eastern Time.







