Spitters Lose Second Straight Extra-Inning Game, 8-6

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game one of the doubleheader against the Kenosha Kingfish, 8-6 in 10 innings Tuesday afternoon in front of 2,397 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Following last night's extra-inning affair between the Fish and Spitters, both teams had a quick turnaround for an 11:05 a.m. start. Both received deep outings from their starting pitching, but the offense still lacked for both sides until it a three-run 10th inning for the Kingfish put the game away.

With the bench players getting the start in game one, the Spitters needed someone to step up, Nathanael Coupet was that man. In the bottom of the second inning, Coupet hit a two-run home run off the scoreboard to give the Spitters their first lead at 2-0. The home run was Coupet's first home run of the year and his fifth extra-base hit over the span of six-games. Nathan Webb was throwing a gem through the first four innings until Kenosha found a recipe for success in the top of the fifth inning. Nick Williams doubled before Robert Newland drove him in with a double as well, cutting the Spitters lead down to 2-1. After a couple of walks drawn by the Fish to load the bases, Jadan Boyce drove in a pair of runs with the team's third double of the inning to give Kenosha a 3-2 lead. It didn't take long for the Spitters to respond in the bottom of the frame. After a quick first two outs, Brandon Sanchez singled to keep the inning alive. Isaac Sturgess then singled driving in Sanchez to tie the game at 3-3. Cole Prout continued his hot day at the plate with a single up the middle to give the Spitters back the lead at 4-3. Later during Trent Reed's at-bat, Prout sacrificed himself long enough to allow Cade Collins to score extending the Spitters lead to 5-3. The back-and-forth affair continued into the top of the sixth inning as Noah Alvarez hit an RBI single down the left field line to pull the Fish within 5-4. Later, Williams tied the game on an infield base hit to bring the game to 5-5. Those were the last runs of regulation as the game was sent to extra-innings for the second game in a row. The doubles continued to fall for the Fish as James McCoy joined in on the fun driving in a runner to give Kenosha at 6-5 lead. A couple of batters later, Ethan Hindle doubled to left field driving in another run to extend their lead to 7-5. To cap off their big inning, Robert Newland singled to left field driving in Alvarez to cap their lead at 8-5. Traverse City scored one in the bottom half of the frame on an RBI single by Payton Bookwalter before Alfredo Velazquez struckout swinging with bases loaded to end the game.

Traverse City falls to 25-18 overall and 4-5 in the second half while Kenosha improves to 18-26 overall and 4-5 in the second half. Jaxson Easterlin (1-0) threw 2.1 innings in relief while striking out one, earning his first win of the season. Travis Maxwell (0-1) earned his first save of the year after completing one inning allowing two walks and striking out two. Trevor Landen (0-4) was handed his fourth loss of the year after allowing three runs on six hits, four walks and struckout a pair.

