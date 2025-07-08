Stingers Take the Final Game of the Homestand

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (25-17) took game two against the Mankato Moondogs (19-25), 4-1.

Both sides were blanked through the first three innings.

Shortstop Colton Griffin and second basemen Carter Walsh hit back-to-back singles before first basemen Matthew Pena drove in Griffin with a single to get the scoring started.

Designated hitter Liam Bushey reached on a fielder's choice to set up first and third with one out. Leftfielder Max Buettenbeck drove in Walsh.

Catcher Brock Larsen and Griffin both singled to start the bottom of the fifth. Walsh drove in Larsen to extend the Stingers' lead to 3-0.

In the top of the sixth, Mankato plated one run.

In the top of the sixth, third basemen Jordan Kuhnau and Larsen drew back-to-back walks before centerfielder Cody Nitowitz drove in Kuhnau.

For the Stingers, Liam Hohenstein went 5.0 innings, striking out seven without allowing a hit.

Dylan Driessen pitched 3.0 innings of work, striking out four allowing just one run.

Carter Walsh went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Matthew Pena went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

The Stingers will hit the road for a doubleheader versus the Mankato Moondogs with first pitch set for 12:05p.m. CST on NWL+.

