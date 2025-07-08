Stingers Take the Final Game of the Homestand
July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (25-17) took game two against the Mankato Moondogs (19-25), 4-1.
Both sides were blanked through the first three innings.
Shortstop Colton Griffin and second basemen Carter Walsh hit back-to-back singles before first basemen Matthew Pena drove in Griffin with a single to get the scoring started.
Designated hitter Liam Bushey reached on a fielder's choice to set up first and third with one out. Leftfielder Max Buettenbeck drove in Walsh.
Catcher Brock Larsen and Griffin both singled to start the bottom of the fifth. Walsh drove in Larsen to extend the Stingers' lead to 3-0.
In the top of the sixth, Mankato plated one run.
In the top of the sixth, third basemen Jordan Kuhnau and Larsen drew back-to-back walks before centerfielder Cody Nitowitz drove in Kuhnau.
For the Stingers, Liam Hohenstein went 5.0 innings, striking out seven without allowing a hit.
Dylan Driessen pitched 3.0 innings of work, striking out four allowing just one run.
Carter Walsh went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Matthew Pena went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
The Stingers will hit the road for a doubleheader versus the Mankato Moondogs with first pitch set for 12:05p.m. CST on NWL+.
For more information, please call our office at (320) 222-2010. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2025
- Rockers Fall Twice to Dock Spiders - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox Sweep Larks with 7-1 Win Ahead of Home Doubleheader on Wednesday - St. Cloud Rox
- Kingfish Rout Spitters in 12-4 Win Securing the Series Win - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Take the Final Game of the Homestand - Willmar Stingers
- Growlers Stay Hot, Sweep Doubleheader - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rivets Swept by Growlers in Doubleheader, Losing Streak Reaches Five - Rockford Rivets
- Logs Outslug Bucks in Afternoon Game, Win 18-9 - La Crosse Loggers
- Tarini Selected to 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game - Rockford Rivets
- Kingfish Prevail in 13-Inning Classic - Kenosha Kingfish
- Alex Carrillo Called up to the Mets Major League Roster - St. Cloud Rox
- Spitters Lose Second Straight Extra-Inning Game, 8-6 - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rockers Look for Two Results in Trip to Fond du Lac - Green Bay Rockers
- Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Travis Adams Debuts with the Twins - Northwoods
- Bucks Top Loggers 8-4 at Riverfront Stadium - La Crosse Loggers
- Royal Oak Leprechaun Ryan Tyranski Headed to Northwoods League All Star Game - Royal Oak Leprechauns
- Stingers Take Comeback Win from MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Dominant Pitching Continues as Chinooks Win 4th Straight - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Early Runs Lead Lakeshore Chinooks Past Madison Mallards - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Swing the Bigger Sticks, Sweeping Badlands in Monday Doubleheader - Duluth Huskies
- Rox Begin Three-Day Homestand with 5-2 Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Express Hold off Border Cats 8-5 - Eau Claire Express
- Spitters Lose 13-Inning Extravaganza, 4-3 - Traverse City Pit Spitters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.