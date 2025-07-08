Stingers Take Comeback Win from MoonDogs

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (24-17) took game one in walk-off fashion against the Mankato Moondogs (19-24), 7-5.

Mankato got on the board, plating two runs in the top of the first.

In the bottom of the third, centerfielder Armani Guzman started things off with a triple before left fielder Carter Walsh singled to score Guzman. Carter Walsh came around to score on a dropped third strike.

In the top of the sixth, the Moondogs scored two.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Stingers were able to load the bases. Joey Craig walked to score Sam Hunt. Merrick Rapoza drove in Liam Bushey with a groundout.

In the bottom of the eighth, Martin and Craig both reached on base hits. Rapoza singled to load the bases. The Stingers weren't able to capitalize.

In the top of the ninth, the Moondogs plated one run.

In the bottom of the ninth, Hunt and Tayman reached before Liam Bushey unloaded for his first home run of the season, to walk it off.

For the Stingers, Porter Buursema went 5.0 innings, allowing one earned run, striking out five.

Armani Guzman went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double.

Carter Walsh went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

Liam Bushey went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run.

The Stingers will stay home for their final home game versus the Mankato Moondogs with first pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.

