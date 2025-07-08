Rockers Fall Twice to Dock Spiders

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers shortstop Parker Martin

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers shortstop Parker Martin(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (4-5, 26-16) took two losses on Tuesday at the hands of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (4-5, 21-23), both on walk-off home runs.

The Rockers entered Game 1 of the day with a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the tenth inning, but failed to record an out as Fond du Lac loaded the bases and launched a grand slam over the left field wall to steal the continuation game by a score of 6-4.

Game 2 saw Green Bay jump out to an 11-3 lead behind a nine-spot from the Rockers in the fourth inning. The Dock Spiders continued to battle back, however, and in the bottom of the ninth, tied the game after the Rockers failed to turn two to end things. With a doubleheader looming, Eric Jeon was called into the game to find the final out and gave up a two-run walk-off homer as Fond du Lac mounted their second comeback of the day to win 14-12.

Green Bay will return home tomorrow for a doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks for their last action at home before the All-Star break. Gates are set to open at 11:00am ahead of Game 1's first pitch of 12:05pm. Game 1 marks Kids Day, which includes a toothbrush giveaway for the first 750 kids through the gates, courtesy of Dental Health Products. Game 2, Youth Sports Night, is slated to begin at 6:35pm. All kids wearing any jersey will receive free admission to the game.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.