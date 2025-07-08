Rockers Fall Twice to Dock Spiders
July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (4-5, 26-16) took two losses on Tuesday at the hands of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (4-5, 21-23), both on walk-off home runs.
The Rockers entered Game 1 of the day with a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the tenth inning, but failed to record an out as Fond du Lac loaded the bases and launched a grand slam over the left field wall to steal the continuation game by a score of 6-4.
Game 2 saw Green Bay jump out to an 11-3 lead behind a nine-spot from the Rockers in the fourth inning. The Dock Spiders continued to battle back, however, and in the bottom of the ninth, tied the game after the Rockers failed to turn two to end things. With a doubleheader looming, Eric Jeon was called into the game to find the final out and gave up a two-run walk-off homer as Fond du Lac mounted their second comeback of the day to win 14-12.
Green Bay will return home tomorrow for a doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks for their last action at home before the All-Star break. Gates are set to open at 11:00am ahead of Game 1's first pitch of 12:05pm. Game 1 marks Kids Day, which includes a toothbrush giveaway for the first 750 kids through the gates, courtesy of Dental Health Products. Game 2, Youth Sports Night, is slated to begin at 6:35pm. All kids wearing any jersey will receive free admission to the game.
Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Rockers shortstop Parker Martin
Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2025
- Rockers Fall Twice to Dock Spiders - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox Sweep Larks with 7-1 Win Ahead of Home Doubleheader on Wednesday - St. Cloud Rox
- Kingfish Rout Spitters in 12-4 Win Securing the Series Win - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Take the Final Game of the Homestand - Willmar Stingers
- Growlers Stay Hot, Sweep Doubleheader - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rivets Swept by Growlers in Doubleheader, Losing Streak Reaches Five - Rockford Rivets
- Logs Outslug Bucks in Afternoon Game, Win 18-9 - La Crosse Loggers
- Tarini Selected to 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game - Rockford Rivets
- Kingfish Prevail in 13-Inning Classic - Kenosha Kingfish
- Alex Carrillo Called up to the Mets Major League Roster - St. Cloud Rox
- Spitters Lose Second Straight Extra-Inning Game, 8-6 - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rockers Look for Two Results in Trip to Fond du Lac - Green Bay Rockers
- Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Travis Adams Debuts with the Twins - Northwoods
- Bucks Top Loggers 8-4 at Riverfront Stadium - La Crosse Loggers
- Royal Oak Leprechaun Ryan Tyranski Headed to Northwoods League All Star Game - Royal Oak Leprechauns
- Stingers Take Comeback Win from MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Dominant Pitching Continues as Chinooks Win 4th Straight - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Early Runs Lead Lakeshore Chinooks Past Madison Mallards - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Swing the Bigger Sticks, Sweeping Badlands in Monday Doubleheader - Duluth Huskies
- Rox Begin Three-Day Homestand with 5-2 Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Express Hold off Border Cats 8-5 - Eau Claire Express
- Spitters Lose 13-Inning Extravaganza, 4-3 - Traverse City Pit Spitters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Green Bay Rockers Stories
- Rockers Fall Twice to Dock Spiders
- Rockers Look for Two Results in Trip to Fond du Lac
- Rockers Take Final Game of Homestand over Dock Spiders
- Green Bay Turns to Drew Aguiar as They Face off against Fond du Lac
- Northwoods League Announces 2025 All-Star Selections