Tarini Selected to 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rivets left-handed pitcher Reece Tarini was selected to the Northwoods League All-Star Game on Monday, representing the Great Lakes Division.

Tarini, who made his final appearance of the summer for the Rivets on July 2, totaled 31.2 innings for Rockford and posted a 2.84 ERA - a Top 10 mark in the Northwoods League at the time of his last game. The lefty recorded two wins and a save across 9 appearances, striking out 26 and walking just 12.

Tarini has been used both out of the bullpen and as a starting pitcher for the Rivets this season. In his second appearance of the season on May 28 in Green Bay, Tarini came into the game in relief worked around heavy traffic to record a clutch, eight-out save and preserve a three-run Rivets lead over the First Half Great Lakes West champs. In his five relief outings, Tarini allowed just three earned runs in nine innings of work.

Tarini also made four starts for the Rivets to the tune of a 2.78 ERA in 22.2 innings. On June 16 in Madison, Tarini went seven innings, allowing just one run in his most dominant performance of the season to help lead the Rivets to a blowout victory. He followed it up on June 22 with another seven-inning start in Battle Creek, allowing just two earned runs and matching a season high with five strikeouts.

The Little Rock, Ark. native was the No. 1 left-handed pitching prospect in the state of Arkansas in the class of 2023 after a high school career during which he was named All-State three times. He's currently at sophomore at Louisiana Tech University.

"Reece has been as good as we all could have dreamed of all year," Rivets manager Chase Brewster said about Tarini back in June. "He's been in the zone all summer, he's limited damage, and just flat out been a winner."

Tarini was the only Rivet selected to the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Wednesday, July 16 at 6:35 p.m. (CST) at Warner Park in Madison, Wisconsin.







