Logs Outslug Bucks in Afternoon Game, Win 18-9

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers take game one of the homestand vs. Waterloo with a final score of 18-9. 1,729 fans made their way out to Copeland park on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon for baseball.

La Crosse opened the scoring as John Pearson (LSU) smoked his first homerun as a Logger into the cabins in right field. RJ Hamilton (Duke) came around to score after leading off the game with a walk.

In the bottom of the 4th, Hamilton stole home with 2 outs to give the Loggers a 3-run lead. Ryan and Ohland both advanced via a balk, setting up Carson Ohland (GCU) with 2 runners in scoring position. Ohland took advantage of it as he singled both in. Ohland advanced to second on the throw from Waterloo right fielder, then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Eli Small followed that up with an infield hit, giving the Loggers a 6 run lead.

Waterloo struck back with a 2-run shot off the bat of Cole Smith, cutting the lead to 7-2.

The Lumbermen picked up where they left off however with 4 more runs in the bottom of the 5th. 3 runs came in to score on a double from Ethan Edinger (Louisville). Edinger came around to score as Mikey Ryan (NC State) reached on an error by Waterloo right fielder. Ohland added another RBI to his stat line with a sac fly, scoring RJ Hamilton.

Waterloo made it a game in the 7th inning tallying 7 runs and cutting the lead to just 1 for La Crosse. Owen Ross came around to score on a single from pinch hitter, Michael Barham. Brody Leyboldt then walked, scoring Cole Smith. Barham and Santiago came around to score on an RBI double from Gannon Wentz. With his second hit of the inning, Owen Ross doubled in 3 more runs to cap off the inning.

La Crosse got their lead right back however as they scored 6 in the 7th to respond to the big Bucks inning. Ohland added 2 more RBIs on a single into left field, scoring Hamilton and Ryan. Small had another knock into right field, scoring Pearson. Kinzie (Hawaii) had a sac fly to score Ohland. Small then came around to score on a wild pitch before Aydin Wright (Ball St.) walked. Wright later came around to score on a wild pitch.

La Crosse added 2 insurance runs in the 8th as Eli Small added yet another RBI to his line, scoring Pearson. McLaurin (Cal Poly) also joined in on the fun with an RBI, scoring Ohland.

Ohland, Small, and Pearson all tallied 3 hits in the slugfest, Ohland leading the way with 6 RBIs. Troy Benko (Miami OH) earned his first win of the year while Bobby Baur is credited with the loss.







