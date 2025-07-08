Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Travis Adams Debuts with the Twins

Rochester, Minn. - Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Travis Adams made his Major League debut on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Adams is the 399th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Adams, who played collegiately at California State University, Sacramento, played for the Rafters in 2020. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins.

In 2020 with the Rafters, Adams appeared in nine games and was 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA. He struck out 41 batters in 33.0 innings.

Adams started his professional career in 2021 with the Twins Rookie level team in the Florida Complex League. He pitched in one game and struck out three in 1.1 innings.

In 2022 Adams started the year with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels of the Low-A Florida State League. After 15 games he was promoted to the Cedar Rapids Kernels of the High-A Midwest League. Between the two clubs he appeared in 22 games and was 6-8 with a 3.93 ERA. He struck out 108 batters in 100.2 innings.

Adams spent the 2023 season with the Wichita Wind Surge of the Double-A Texas League. He pitched in 26 games and was 4-10 with a 5.66 ERA. He also had 97 strikeouts over 109.2 innings.

In 2024 Adams began the year in Wichita and then moved up, after 22 games, to the St. Paul Saints of the Triple-A International League. Across 26 total games he was 5-9 with a 3.90 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 127.0 innings

Prior to his call-up to the Twins, Adams had appeared in 19 games in St. Paul and was 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA in 63.2 innings. He struck out 58 batters and saved three games. In his Major League debut against the Tampa Bay Rays, Adams entered the game in relief and pitched 4.0 innings and striking out one.







