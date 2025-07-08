Dominant Pitching Continues as Chinooks Win 4th Straight

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MEQUON, Wis. - As the summer has heated up, so have the Lakeshore Chinooks.

Despite winning just 13 games in the first half, the 'Nooks won their final three before the reset and have now won eight of their last 11.

Monday night's win was Lakeshore's fourth in a row, their first four-game win streak since 2023.

Manager Mikel Moreno attributes the hot streak to a single area- pitching.

Moreno described the difference between the Chinooks' current pitching and their arms in the first half as "night and day" following a 6-1 victory over the Mallards. There's a trickle down effect which results in a better on-field product.

"Our defense has been a little bit better, but our defense has been better because our pitching has been better," he said.

The always reliable Nate Gray took the mound for his final pitching start of the summer after reaching his inning cap. Despite the bittersweetness of the occasion, he was still as dependable as he's been all year on the bump.

"I'm happy," Gray said after the game. "I came out here with the intent to put them away early, and I feel like I did that pretty well."

Gray was dominant not just to start, but throughout his six complete innings. He pitched three no-hit innings out of the gate and at one point retired nine straight batters.

The 5th inning gave him a bit of trouble, allowing the lone Mallards run of the night, albeit on a fielder's choice. Still, Gray's mentality got him through.

"You can't pitch every outing perfect...it's a game of who can stay concentrated the longest."

Gray has always been one to remain completely dialed in on the mound. But he also has a softer side that comes out when he's in the dugout.

Exchanging laughs with coaches. Excessively hard butt taps on a teammate with their back turned. Goofy faces for the camera. It all makes Nate Gray, Nate Gray.

"When you're out there busting your butt on every single pitch, it gets taxing...so I try my best to let loose, enjoy my time and get out of that locked in state."

Like Gray, the offense got off to a fast start, scoring five of their six runs in the first two innings. But for Moreno, it was the sequence which scored the sixth and final run in the 8th inning that was most important.

Leadoff hitter Beckett Zavorek earned a two-out walk. He reached second base on a passed ball before reaching third on his 27th stolen base of the season.

"Late in a game like that when (there's) a pretty big deficit, I feel like pitchers get lazy," the Chinooks lone 2025 Northwoods League All-Star said. "I try to take advantage of that."

Zavorek eventually scored on a Brody Rasmussen single to right field, adding extra insurance and sealing the five-run win.

"It's a close game, and if you're able to put one on in the last inning it kind of deflates the other team," Moreno said, highlighting the quality of Rasmussen's at-bat.

Lakeshore rides their hot streak to a 5-2 record in the second half. The win over Madison puts them in a tie for first place in the Great Lakes West with the Wausau Woodchucks.

The Chinooks will look to continue stringing wins together against the Mallards again tomorrow, this time on the road. 6:05 scheduled start time with Chance Covert II in line to start for Lakeshore.







