Rox Begin Three-Day Homestand with 5-2 Win

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox Manager Nick Studdard (left) and infielder Alex Dupuy

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (28-12) defeated the Bismarck Larks (13-30) 5-2 on Monday and earned a victory to start a three-day homestand.

The Rox started the scoring early, with Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC) reaching home in the bottom of the first inning to give the Rox a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, a two-run single from Augusto Mungarrieta (University of Kansas) would give the Rox the lead back at 3-1.

On the mound, starting pitcher Hunter Day (Minnesota State University) would deliver seven innings, allowing just two runs from Bismarck with four strikeouts in his outing.

The Rox found the long ball in the seventh, with Tyson LeBlanc (University of Kansas) sending a two-run homer over the left field wall to extend the Rox a 5-2 advantage.

Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) closed out yet another ballgame on the bump, earning his league-leading ninth save of the season to secure a Rox 5-2 victory.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Tyson LeBlanc.

The Rox play game two of the series against Bismarck on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

