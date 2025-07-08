Rox Sweep Larks with 7-1 Win Ahead of Home Doubleheader on Wednesday
July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (29-12) secured a sweep over the Bismarck Larks (13-31) with a 7-1 victory on Tuesday.
The Rox would find the scoreboard in the second inning as Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC) scorched the baseball for a solo shot home run in the bottom of the second to give the Rox a 1-0 lead.
St. Cloud would score three runs in the third, totaling three hits in the inning, including an RBI single from Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) to bring St. Cloud to a 4-0 advantage.
The Rox extended the scoring streak to three straight innings with an RBI single from Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-0.
Starting pitcher Jake Burcham (Tarleton State University) would give the Rox six complete innings on the mound, allowing just one hit by the Larks while tallying seven strikeouts, and wouldn't allow a run to score from Bismarck.
In the sixth, St. Cloud scored two runs with an RBI double from Jorissen and a RBI single by Ethan Gibson (Virginia Tech) to add on and make it 7-0.
The first-half Great Plains West champion Rox ended the contest up 7-1, totaling 17 hits on the game, and secured a sweep over Bismarck.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jake Burcham.
The Rox will play a doubleheader against the Badlands Big Sticks on Wednesday, July 9th, at Joe Faber Field. The first contest will be at 12:05 p.m., and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will be back for part two, presented by Morrie's Auto Group. Game two will start at 6:35 p.m., and the first 1,500 fans will receive a Rally Towel as part of a giveaway presented by Roto-Rooter. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
