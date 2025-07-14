5 Former Loggers Taken in 2025 MLB Draft

La Crosse, Wisc. - 2023 Logger Ethan Frey (LSU) led a group of five former Loggers that were taken in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft that took place over the past two days.

Frey, who just helped lead LSU to their second national title in the last three years, was taken by the Houston Astros in the 3rd Round (95th overall). Frey hit .261 with two home runs and 20 RBI's for the 2023 Logger club that went 27-7 in the second half before advancing to the Great Plains Championship.

2024 Logger Matt Muira (Hawaii) followed Frey in the draft when he went in the 6th Round (180th overall) to the St. Louis Cardinals. Muira earned all-NWL honors last summer when he hit .378 with two home runs, 41 RBI's and stole 34 bases in helping the Loggers advance to the NWL Championship game.

2023 Logger Austin Smith (San Diego) then went in the 10th round (292nd overall) to the Toronto Blue Jays. A two-way talent, Smith hit .254 with one home run and 14 RBI's for the Lumbermen and also went 1-o on the mound with 14 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched.

Also going in the 10th round was a former teammate of Smith's in Justin DeCriscio (NC State) who also played on the 2023 Loggers. DeCriscio went 310th overall to the San Diego Padres. The slick-fielding, speedy shortstop hit .364 for the Loggers in the summer of 2023.

And rounding out the 2025 Logger draftees was catcher Dylan King (Central Florida) who went in the 17th round (504th pick) to the Cincinnati Reds. King spent parts of 2022 and 2023 in La Crosse, hitting .247 with four home runs and 25 RBI's over those two seasons.







