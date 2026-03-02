Brian Stenzel Named President of Boomerang Management

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Boomerang Management today announced that Brian Stenzel has been named President. Stenzel will transition from his leadership role at Festival Foods to focus full-time on leading the continued growth and operations of Boomerang Management's expanding sports, entertainment, and hospitality portfolio.

In his new role, Stenzel will oversee day-to-day operations and strategic execution across Boomerang Management's entities, including Epic Event Center, the Green Bay Rockers, Capital Credit Union Park, The Bassball Cages, and Boomerang Catering. He will work closely with ownership and senior leadership to drive operational excellence, strengthen partnerships, and expand the organization's impact throughout Northeast Wisconsin and beyond.

"Brian has played an important role in bringing together sports, entertainment, and community across the region," said Mark Skogen, Owner/CEO of Boomerang Management. "His leadership experience, operational expertise, and commitment to the community make him well suited to guide Boomerang Management into its next phase."

Stenzel brings more than 28 years of experience in operations, marketing, and community-focused business leadership. During his tenure at Festival Foods, he was widely recognized for fostering partnerships and driving initiatives that strengthened relationships between local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations across Wisconsin.

"I'm incredibly grateful for my time at Festival Foods and the relationships built along the way," said Stenzel. "Festival Foods has always been about community, and that same philosophy carries forward into this next chapter. Boomerang Management has a unique opportunity to connect people through sports, entertainment, and shared experiences, and I'm excited to help lead that vision moving forward."

In addition to his professional responsibilities, Stenzel remains actively involved in community leadership, serving on multiple nonprofit and civic boards throughout the region.

Boomerang Management continues to expand its presence in live entertainment, sports, and hospitality, hosting hundreds of events annually and welcoming hundreds of thousands of guests across its venues.







