Muscle Cars and More Theme Night at Memorial Park
June 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release
Royal Oak, MI - Memorial Park will be the spot for hot rod enthusiasts as the Royal Oak Leprechauns host Muscle and More Night on Wednesday, June 25. A special partnership with Pfaff Designs, the Royal Oak Historical Society, and Cruis'n Media will bring classic cars to Memorial Park. Just beyond the left field in the main concession parking lot and at the main entrance to #TheLuckyCorner, a Classic Car lineup will be displayed from 4:35 p.m. until first pitch at 6:35 p.m., when the Wisconsin Rapid Rafters arrive at #TheLuckyCorner - Memorial Park - home of your Royal Oak Leprechauns.
Twenty-plus muscle cars, custom and classic vehicles will be on hand thanks to the Royal Oak Historical Society and Pfaff Designs. Detroit broadcaster Mickey York will be on hand and will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
This is a pre-cursor for the Royal Oak Historical Society's August 2nd event - Muscle and More at the Museum. For information, go to royaloakhistoricalsociety.com. For more information about upcoming Royal Oak Leprechaun games and theme nights, go to, royaloakleprechauns.com.
Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2025
- Rockers Return Home in Division Race - Green Bay Rockers
- Muscle Cars and More Theme Night at Memorial Park - Royal Oak Leprechauns
- Willmar Slugs Way to Victory over Loggers - La Crosse Loggers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Royal Oak Leprechauns Stories
- Muscle Cars and More Theme Night at Memorial Park
- Royal Oak holds on against Woodchucks, 4-3
- Royal Oak Leprechauns Host Monday Night Baseball Trivia Night and Tuesday's Healthcare Hero Night
- Help the Royal Oak Leprechauns "Strike out Cancer"
- True Crime Fans - Meet Chris Hansen in Person