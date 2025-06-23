Muscle Cars and More Theme Night at Memorial Park

Royal Oak, MI - Memorial Park will be the spot for hot rod enthusiasts as the Royal Oak Leprechauns host Muscle and More Night on Wednesday, June 25. A special partnership with Pfaff Designs, the Royal Oak Historical Society, and Cruis'n Media will bring classic cars to Memorial Park. Just beyond the left field in the main concession parking lot and at the main entrance to #TheLuckyCorner, a Classic Car lineup will be displayed from 4:35 p.m. until first pitch at 6:35 p.m., when the Wisconsin Rapid Rafters arrive at #TheLuckyCorner - Memorial Park - home of your Royal Oak Leprechauns.

Twenty-plus muscle cars, custom and classic vehicles will be on hand thanks to the Royal Oak Historical Society and Pfaff Designs. Detroit broadcaster Mickey York will be on hand and will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

This is a pre-cursor for the Royal Oak Historical Society's August 2nd event - Muscle and More at the Museum. For information, go to royaloakhistoricalsociety.com. For more information about upcoming Royal Oak Leprechaun games and theme nights, go to, royaloakleprechauns.com.







