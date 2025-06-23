Willmar Slugs Way to Victory over Loggers

La Crosse, Wisc. - Less than 24 hours after setting a franchise record for runs scored in a game, La Crosse is on the opposite side of history, giving up 22 in a 22-3 loss to Willmar. 22 runs would also be a franchise record, tonight however, for runs against. 1,544 in attendance for a warm one at Copeland Park.

Willmar once again opened the scoring with a 4 run top of the 1st. Cody Nitowitz scored the first run of the game for the Stingers on an unearned run after an error on second baseman, RJ Hamilton. Ryan Tayman doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring Armani Guzman, and giving Willmar a 2 run lead. Landon Franklin followed that up with a 2-out double of his own, scoring Tayman and Peña.

Guzman added an RBI double to his name, scoring Nitowitz to start the 2nd inning right where Willmar left off. Jameson Martin would get hit by pitch before Peña singled to right field, scoring both Guzman and Martin. After a double in the first inning, Landon Franklin hit a 3-run bomb to left, giving Willmar a 10-0 lead.

La Crosse answered with a run of their own thanks to an RBI single, from RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt), Xander McLaurin (Cal Poly) coming around to score.

Willmar kept pouring it on in the 3rd inning Peña singled in Nitowitz and Martin, extending the Stinger lead to 11 runs.

Jordan Kuhnah had some fun of his own in the 4th inning with a solo shot over the cabins in right field, giving Willmar a 13-1 lead.

In the 5th, Liam Bushey singled in Jameson Martin. Kuhnau was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Peña. Carter Walsh picked up his first RBIs on a single to right field, scoring Bushley. Nitowitz grounded out to first with the bases loaded, scoring Landon Franklin.

In the top of the 6th, Bushey doubled, scoring Ryan Tayman. Franklin grounded out, scoring Peña and giving Willmar a 19-3 lead.

Landon Franklin came around to score in the 8th off of a 2 out single by Carter Walsh. Guzman singled on the next pitch, scoring both Kuhnau and Walsh.

The Loggers showed a little fight in the 8th as Mikey Ryan (LSU) hit a 410 foot shot to dead center, Eddie Peters (Xavier) came around to score after leading off the inning with a single.

Willmar takes game 2 of the series, earning a split after being dominated in game 1. Jace Miner (Wichita St.) gets the loss and Finley gets the win in relief for Willmar. For those keeping track, the combined score of the series was 29-23 in favor of the Loggers. La Crosse is back in action on the 23rd against Great Plains East foe, Eau Claire.







