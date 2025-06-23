Rockers Return Home in Division Race

June 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

David Ballenilla of the Green Bay Rockers

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (15-11) return home to Capital Credit Union Park for the continuation of a crucial series against the Madison Mallards (17-9) with first pitch slated for 6:35pm.

The Rockers came up with a huge win yesterday in Madison coming from behind multiple times to steal one on the road. In the sixth inning, Aidan Kuni knocked a solo homer to right field to tie the ballgame at 3, before Eli Selga drilled an RBI double to take the lead with two outs in the frame. Avery Duncan helped Green Bay hold the lead, earning the win, and Drew Aguiar closed the game with a 6-out save.

Jayden Martin will get the nod for Green Bay tonight. Martin, making his second start of the season and fourth appearance of the season, has worked out of the bullpen in his last two outings. He earned a save in the win over Traverse City during the last homestand.

The Rockers will finish the series against Madison tomorrow at 6:35pm, with gates opening at 5:30pm. Fans will have an opportunity to compete in Singo during pregame.

