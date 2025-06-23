Growlers Find All-Around Victory against Royal Oak

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (15-11) found success in all facets of their game to defeat the Royal Oak Leprechauns (12-17) in a 6-5 final.

The Growlers would strike first in the bottom of the first, as a two-out Antonio Perrotta single would score Noah Coy and give Kalamazoo a 1-0 advantage. Royal Oak would nearly take the lead on thanks to Tristan Crane but Kalamazoo's Will Bowen would reach into the left field seats and secure the out. The Leprechauns would have to wait until the fourth inning to answer, after stranding six runners in the first three innings, scoring two off a Tristan Crane two-RBI single. The Growlers would answer in the bottom half of the inning, with Gabe Springer scoring off his leadoff single. Kalamazoo would take the lead on another Antonio Perrotta RBI single.

Royal Oak would answer in the sixth off the Growlers Tyler Papenbrock with two of the three runs coming off an E9 with the bases loaded, allowing two runs to score and giving the Leprechauns a 5-3 lead. Immediately in the bottom of the inning, Kalamazoo would have two runners in scoring position but two out, and string together a two out rally, with Brodey Acres and Jay Slater combining for two singles and three RBIs. From that point on, the backend of both bullpens would allow just two baserunners, as Donny Tober would earn the save for the second consecutive night.

Following a loss by Traverse City, Kalamazoo now sits at first place in the Great Lakes East, with Battle Creek 0.5 games behind. The Growlers and Battle Jacks will play two double-headers across Wednesday and Thursday, in a four game series that could determine the first half winner.

First, the Growlers and Leprechauns will face off for the final time in the first half on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Homer Stryker field.







