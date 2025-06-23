Stingers Lose on the Road at Bismarck

Bismarck, ND - The Stingers(13-13) fell to the Bismarck Larks(9-20) in tonight's matchup by a score of 14-4.

Porter Buursema started the game for the Stingers and went 5 scoreless innings with 8 Ks, while only allowing one hit.

Neither side was able to muster a run until the bottom of the sixth when the Lark's bats got going; they scored 8 in that inning, grabbing an 8-0 lead.

An inning later in the 7th, they scored 6 more to add to their lead, it was 14-0 Larks.

The Stingers' bats finally got going in the ninth, they grabbed 4 back in the top of the ninth thanks to a Joey Craig grand slam, but it was too little, too late.

Joey Craig went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk.

Liam Bushey went 1-for-3 with a walk.

Porter Buursema recorded 5.0 IP with 8 Ks and 0 ER.

The Stingers are back in action against the Larks with first pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+

