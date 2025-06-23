Rockers and Mallards Game Suspended

June 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Tonight's game between the Rockers and the Mallards at Capital Credit Union Park has been suspended in the bottom of the first inning due to weather. The game will be resumed, and finished to nine innings, as part of a double-header on Tuesday, June 24th in Green Bay starting at 3:35pm. The regularly scheduled game for tomorrow night will begin thirty minutes following the conclusion of the first game and will be seven innings in length.

Any tickets for tonight's suspended game can be exchanged for any remaining game during the 2025 regular season.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.







Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.